Mallobika Banerjii reveals desire to join Bigg Boss 18

Mallobika Banerjii, a well-known name in the Bengali film industry, has recently made headlines with her enthusiastic announcement about wanting to join the next season of the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 18’. With her impressive acting credentials and dynamic screen presence, Banerjii is eager to showcase a different side of herself to a wider audience.

In a candid revelation, Banerjii expressed her strong desire to participate in ‘Bigg Boss 18’. “Being part of Bigg Boss would allow my audience to see the real me and connect with me on a personal level,” she said. Her interest in the show is not new; she was previously considered for a prior season but had to withdraw due to conflicting professional commitments.

Banerjii also took the opportunity to dispel persistent rumors about her involvement in ‘Bigg Boss Bengali’. There have been circulating claims and news articles suggesting that she had already been part of the Bengali version of the show. “These reports are entirely false,” she clarified. “I have never participated in Bigg Boss Bengali, and there isn’t a single piece of footage of me from the BB house. I want to set the record straight and emphasize that my focus is on joining ‘Bigg Boss 18’ with Salman Khan.”

Her aspiration to join ‘Bigg Boss 18’ comes as no surprise to her dedicated fan base, who have long been eager to see her on a national platform. Mallobika’s charisma and versatility as an actress could bring a fresh and intriguing element to the show, making her a potential standout contestant.

In addition to her acting career, Banerjii has been vocal on various social issues. Recently, she made headlines for her support of a protest against a grave incident in Kolkata and her comments about actor Vinay Deverakonda. Her active involvement in these matters showcases her commitment to both her craft and societal issues.

Having been approached for the Bengali version of Bigg Boss multiple times, Mallobika’s desire to join the national version of the show highlights her determination to reach a broader audience. Fans are eagerly awaiting news of her potential participation in ‘Bigg Boss 18’, hoping it will provide the perfect platform for her to connect with viewers across India.

As the anticipation builds, all eyes will be on whether Mallobika Banerjii will indeed make her way into the ‘Bigg Boss 18’ house. For now, her fans can only hope and watch as developments unfold.