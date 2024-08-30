Malini Awasthi at Kajri Utsav praises UP gov’s support for classical music

Folk singer Malini Awasthi has lauded the Uttar Pradesh government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their dedication to nurturing classical and folk music traditions. Awasthi, who is celebrated for her unique voice and contributions to both cinema and television, expressed her appreciation before her performance at the Kajri Utsav in Azamgarh on Wednesday.

In a heartfelt statement to ANI, Awasthi shared her excitement about the event, held in the culturally rich region of Hariharpur where she received early training in music. “It’s truly an honor to perform at the Kajri Utsav, especially in Hariharpur, which holds such sentimental value for me due to my learning experiences here,” she said. Awasthi also praised the Uttar Pradesh government for its ongoing efforts to elevate classical music across the state, highlighting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s active role in these cultural initiatives.

Malini Awasthi, a recipient of the Padma Shri Award, is popular for her powerful vocal performances in both film and television. Her voice has graced the soundtracks of movies such as ‘Durgamati’ (2020), ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ (2015), and ‘Agent Vinod’ (2012). She also lent her talent to the title track of the TV serial ‘Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala’.

Known for her high-pitched renditions and her expertise in Thumari, Awasthi is a familiar face at the prestigious Jahan-e-Khusrau music festival. Her versatility extends beyond performance; she has served as a judge on the Bhojpuri musical reality show ‘Sur Sangram’ and participated in NDTV Imagine’s ‘Junoon’. In addition, she has been a prominent figure in electoral campaigns as a brand ambassador of the Election Commission for the UP Elections in 2012 and 2014.