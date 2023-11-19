Malayalam actor Vinod Thomas found dead inside parked car at Kottayam hotel

Popular Malayalam actor Vinod Thomas died on Saturday. He was 45. Thomas was found dead inside a parked car at a hotel near Pampady in Kerala’s Kottayam.

According to police, the hotel management informed them that a person has been inside his car for a long time. Upon reaching the scene, police broke the window of the car and found the actor unconscious.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. According to reports, Thomas reached the hotel around 11 am in the morning and he was discovered around 8:30 in the night.

The actor, according to the initial assessment, might have died due to inhaling toxic gas.

Besides working in several Malayalam movies, Thomas also worked in TV shows and short films. He was unmarried and He belonged to a small village named Meenadom in Kerala’s Kottayam district.

Other than acting, Thomas was also wel-versed with singing.

Some of his noteworthy works include Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Bhoothakaalam, Natholi Oru Cheriya Meenalla, and Vashi. His last appearance came in the 2023 film Bhagavan Dasante Ramrajyam.