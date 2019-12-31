Malaika Arora is in Goa with sister Amrita Arora and Kim Sharma ahead of the New Year and is celebrating the holiday with the utmost fun.

Amrita posted a picture with her husband Shakeel Ladak and actor Kim Sharma along with Malaika on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “Goa times.”

The picture shows Malaika in a black bralette top with metallic-hued pants standing next to Amrita, who sports a black top and denim shorts.

Amrita’s husband is on the extreme right of the picture.

View this post on Instagram Goa times ❤️❤️ A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Dec 30, 2019 at 1:04pm PST

Malaika also shared a series of snips through her Instagram stories that show them performing yoga alongside the pool amidst other fun things.

Kim Sharma also shared a solo picture of herself on Instagram and wrote, “Last #saturday of the decade . I made itcount#vacaymode #aboutlastnight.”

Other Bollywood celebs hailed in the New Year by travelling to places like Switzerland. Star-couples like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were spotted amidst the Swizz Alps.