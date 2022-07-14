‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘RRR’ and ‘Jhund’ make it to IMDB’s top 10

IMDb has released its list of the most popular Indian films of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1, 2022, and July 5, 2022. It includes movies that were rated 7 or higher on IMDb. These titles generated the most IMDb page views in India within a four-week post-release window, based on IMDbPro data.

Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ broke records at the box office and on ZEE5. The film starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar, narrates the story of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to flee from the Valley in the late 80s and 90s. The movie did exceptionally well in theatres and on OTT and struck a chord with many people. It sits high on IMDB’s list with a rating of (8.3).

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR (Rise Roar Revolt)’ received flying reviews from critics and fans alike and made a lot of noise upon its release. It is a fictional story inspired by freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody. The film’s IMDb rating is (8.0). The Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada versions of the movie are streaming on ZEE5.

Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Jhund’, directed by Nagraj Manjule is a sports drama that is streaming on ZEE5. The film has Bachchan as Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based sports teacher, who pioneers a slum soccer movement. It also stars Sairat stars Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru in pivotal roles. The film’s IMDb rating is (7.4) and is an inspiring tale that one must watch.

Top 10 Indian Films of 2022 so far (in order of their IMDb rating)

1. Vikram: Disney Plus Hotstar (8.6)

2. K.G.F Chapter 2: Amazon Prime Video (8.5)

3. The Kashmir Files: ZEE5 (8.3)

4. Hridayam: Disney Plus Hotstar (8.1)

5. RRR (Rise Roar Revolt): ZEE5 and Netflix (8.0)

6. A Thursday: Disney Plus Hotstar (7.8)

7. Jhund: ZEE5 (7.4)

8. Runway 34: Amazon Prime Video (7.2)

9. Gangubai Kathiawadi: Netflix (7.0)

10. Samrat Prithviraj: Amazon Prime Video (7.0)