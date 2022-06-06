Major win for Adivi Sesh!

‘Major’ headlined by Adivi Sesh has been winning hearts across the country as millions left theatre halls filled with pride and emotions. The actor’s impactful performance in the film has cinephiles and critics raving and ‘Major’ seems to be a clear favorite with the audiences.

The film saw an upswing in collections on a day-to-day basis over the weekend, an extremely rare feat, and quickly became the only Indian film to witness almost 100% growth at the box office on the weekend.

The rave reviews and positive word of mouth worked in the film’s favour especially in the Hindi belt as ‘Major’ saw a 100% jump in box office collections on Day-3.

Adivi Sesh seems to be winning the battle at the box office, despite big-ticket releases like Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. ‘Major’ even received a 92% rating on Book My Show, 96% on Paytm, and was rated 9.3 on IMDB, a clear indicator of the film’s popularity with the masses.