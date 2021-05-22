Celebrated music composer for Bollywood and Marathi films Vijay Patil of the famed ‘Raam Laxman’ duo, passed away following a heart attack here early Saturday, his family members said. He was 79.

Patil suffered a heart attack, his son Amar informed, adding that his father had taken the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine recently.

As the Raam Laxman duo, Patil, along with his partner Surendra, had composed music for many top notch Hindi and Marathi films in the past over four decades.

They include blockbuster music for films like “Maine Pyar Kiya,” “Hum Aapke Hain Koun”, “Hum Saath Saath Hain”, “Agent Vinod”, “Taraana”, “100 Days”, “Hum Se Badhkar Kaun”, among others.

Top Bollywood personalities, including Lata Mangeshkar have condoled the demise of Patil — the ‘Laxman’ of the successful team of which ‘Raam’ (Surendra) passed away 45 years ago.