Mahhi Vij gets rape threats from abusive man who crashed into her car

Mahhi Vij Jai Bhanushali’s wife and a popular television actress took to Twitter and reported a dreadful incident. The actress claimed that while she was traveling with her daughter Tara, she received death threats and abuse by a man and his wife. She shared a video of the car number and tagged Mumbai police for help

She shared a video with the car’s number plate and wrote, “This person banged my car got abusive and gave me rape threats his wife got aggressive and said chod de isko @MumbaiPolice help me find this guy who is a threat to us.” (sic)

The Mumbai Police intensity replied and said, “Please visit the nearest police station and lodge your Complaint.” Mahhi then refer tweeted the forenamed reply and informed everyone that she visited the Worli Police Station where she was assured of help.