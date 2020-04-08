Who doesn’t want to be a father? It’s probably one of the best feelings in the world. Parenting is actually a blissful time for all. Father waits to hear those beautiful words from their toddler’s mouth. And when they finally get to hear ‘Papa’, it’s the best thing ever. Recently, Jay Bhanushali has experienced the same feeling and he could contain his excitement.

His li’l one Tara, for the very first time, called him ‘Papa’ and the actor gets emotional in no time. Jai started crying in happy tears. Yes, he has finally heard one of the joyous words any father can hear.

Taking it to his official Instagram handle, Jai shared this unexplainable feeling with his fans. He shared a video where baby Tara is seen calling Jay ‘Papa’ in her adorably cute voice, as her nanny walks her on the terrace. Though Tara’s first word was ‘Mumma’ but Jay’s happiness to be called by her bundle of joy is beyond explanation.

Alongside the video, Jai wrote, “She finally called me PAPA love you my princess love @taramahhi was waiting for this for a very long time (Sic).” One can understand Jay’s emotions and the heart-jolting powers of hearing those words.

For the unversed, Tara is Mahhi and Jay’s first daughter. The couple welcomed her in August 2019, after nine years of their wedding.