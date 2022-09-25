Mahalaya Special: Rwitobroto, Angana share their Puja stories

Mahalaya marks the beginning of Durga Puja. On this special day, we caught up with the young stars Rwitobroto Mukherjee and Angana Roy for a fun-filling pujo adda.

Do you still hear Mahalaya on the radio?

Rwitobroto: No matter where we Bengalis are in the world, whenever we hear that voice of Birendra Krishna Bhadra and the iconic songs of ‘Mahishasura Mardini’, we feel nostalgic, instantly. So definitely I do still listen to Mahalaya when I get up early in the morning. There is an old radio in my house dedicated to listening to Mahalaya. Just the sound of it makes me feel excited.

Angana: Yes I too tune in to ‘Mahushasura Mardini’ on Mahalaya. I think it’s very quintessential for any Bengali and that’s how the bells of Puja ring for us.

What does Mahalaya remind you of?

Rwitobroto: Let me share one incident, this year I was shooting for a film back in April and it was extremely humid then. I had one scene where I was listening to Mahalaya. Honestly speaking, at that moment, I got extremely emotional thinking oh my God, Puja is still far away and I just can’t wait for it (laughs)! The days of Durga Puja elevate the mood and spirits and for me, it is the best time of the year.

Angana: Mahalaya reminds me of Asansol and the time I spent there. My grandfather used to come here and take me to Asansol just after 2 days of Mahalaya and that entire train journey used to be so exciting. All of my fond memories are associated with that town.

Puja means prem and this year you’ve worked together on a Puja prem song by Anupam Roy. How was the experience?

Rwitobroto: This song is so Bengali, the lyrics and the para culture. I think it is a great representation of the simple Bengali lifestyle with which we all can relate to. That’s the best part about Anupam da’s songs, he takes elements from our everyday life and naturally inoculates the feeling of relatability.

Angana: Yes pujo means prem, connecting with friends, pandal hopping, adda and so much more and this year it’s a bit more special for me. Our Puja song ‘Ga Chhunye Bolchi’ has already been released and we are getting so much love. It includes a lot of ‘firsts’ for me. It’s my first music video, my first time working with Anupam da and also my first pair up with Rwitobroto. Every youth can connect to the song and it’s a dose of nostalgia.

What does Pujo prem mean to you? Have any of you ever experienced that?

Rwitobroto: For me pujo prem is an extremely romantic phrase that we Bengalis have so lovingly coined and Puja is a very happy occasion for us. So you know, the kind of nervousness you would have in you the rest of the year would get away on these five days of Puja. I used to like a girl in middle school and never had the confidence to go to her and say what I felt. It was during puja that one of my friends gave me that courage and I went to her and said ‘will you like to go out with me?’ (Laughs)

Angana: Well I haven’t had such moment like Rwitobroto (giggles). For me Pujo is the time when you can go out with your partner and have a heart to heart talk, walk hand in hand and all such old school romanticism. Yes, wearing traditional on Astami is a must for me. Pujo brings in such good moments!

Do you have any secret desire to express your love to your crush on this Puja?

Rwitobroto: To be very honest I don’t have the courage to do so.

Angana: (making a sad face) No, I don’t have any crush as of now. But if I could ever get a chance to do so I would propose Shahrukh Khan, my biggest crush ever. Maybe someday he will read this interview and reciprocate my love! (Laughs out loud)

Both of you have paired up together for the first time. How was it working with each other?

Rwitobroto: Everything fell into place when it came to this song. I really wanted to work with Anupam da and Angana for a very long time. I have been a big admirer of her works since I saw her first on Tansener Tanpura. It’s great that we started our journey of work with such a beautiful song. It couldn’t have been a better start for us.

Angana: As he said, everything fell in place with this one. He is a brilliant actor and we happen to be very good friends and I think that chemistry came out on screen.

What is the one thing you want from Ma Durga this year?

Rwitobroto: After two very depressing years, this year I could only think of praying to Ma Durga to keep everyone healthy and happy and inspite of our shortcomings give us the courage to wake up the next day to start anew.

Angana: The only thing I would ask from Ma is to be able to live my life the way I want to and for all my loved ones to be happy, safe and healthy.

How do you like to celebrate the five days of Durga Puja? Ever go out for pandal hopping?

Rwitobroto: This year I am really looking forward to visiting some of the famous pandals of the city with my friends who also love pandal hopping as much as I do. And obviously I am eager to connect with my friends who were not here for the entire year. Other than that I’ll be spending time with my family.

Angana: I usually like spending Puja with my friends and this year my friends from other cities are coming and we’re going to reconnect after 2 years of pandemic, so I am very excited. Pandal hopping is also on the list but I prefer to spend time over good adda.

What’s your must have dish in Durga Puja?

Rwitobroto: I am a foodie and in puja there’s no barrier at all. In Puja I must have luchi, aloo dum, kosha mangso and definitely biryani. On Dashami, khichuri is very important.

Angana: Astami’s bhog is mandatory; wherever I am I have to have that from my house complex. Also the list includes fuchka from EDF’s puja premise.

What’s going to be your Puja wardrobe this year?

Rwitobroto: I like to keep it simple and comfortable because you know in Puja there’s a lot of pandal hopping and all. Also I have a thing for ethnic wear and would definitely wear a Punjabi and if possible a dhoti on Astami. Like always the shopping was done by my mother and aunt and they have got some really great clothes for me.

Angana: My mantra is comfortable yet chic. I’ll be wearing linen dresses mostly and only on Astami and Nabami I’am going to wear saree.