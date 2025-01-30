Logo

# Entertainment

Madonna blasts Donald Trump: “He’s destroying our freedoms!”

Madonna criticizes the Trump administration for rolling back freedoms. Her comments come after recent executive orders targeting LGBTQ+ protections and diversity initiatives.

Statesman Web | January 30, 2025 11:21 am

Pop icon Madonna has voiced strong criticism against Donald Trump administration, accusing it of dismantling hard-won freedoms. In a social media post, the singer expressed dismay over recent policy changes and urged people to keep fighting for their rights.

Taking to X, the 65-year-old shared a selfie alongside a powerful message: “It’s so sad to watch our new government slowly dismantling all the freedoms we have been fighting for and WON over the years. Don’t give up the fight!”

Her comments come in response to a series of executive orders signed in the first week of Trump’s second term. These orders include eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion positions from federal agencies, revoking protections for gender identity and sexual orientation, and enforcing a binary male-female gender classification on passports and other official documents.

A longtime advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, Madonna has never shied away from using her platform to address political and social issues.

In 2017, following Trump’s first election victory, she delivered an impassioned speech at the Women’s March in Washington, calling for resistance against policies that threatened marginalized communities.

“Welcome to the revolution of love, to the rebellion, to our refusal as women to accept this new age of tyranny,” she had declared at the time. “Not just women, but all marginalized people are in danger. It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us up.”

Madonna isn’t the only pop star speaking out. Lady Gaga also condemned the recent executive orders, reaffirming her support for LGBTQ+ and other vulnerable communities. “We’re not going down without a fight,” she said. “We will stick together. It’s going to be hard, but I’m up for it. We’re up for it. And I just want everyone to know how deeply they’re loved and not invisible.”

