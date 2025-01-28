Selena Gomez clashes with Donald Trump supporters over deportation video

Selena Gomez recently found herself at the center of controversy after sharing a heartfelt video on Instagram about the deportation of undocumented immigrants by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The singer-actress, visibly emotional, apologized to her followers, saying, “I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I wish I could do something, but I can’t. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

The video, which sparked mixed reactions online, drew criticism from conservative commentators, leading Gomez to delete it shortly after posting. In a follow-up Instagram Story—also later removed—she wrote, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”

Certified moron @selenagomez crying for criminal illegal aliens is really something else. This is why we don’t take our political advice from Disney child stars. pic.twitter.com/pgz5cShmfR — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 27, 2025

Conservative political host Tomi Lahren was among those who criticized Selena Gomez, sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter) where she called the actress a “certified moron.” Lahren added, “This is why we don’t take our political advice from Disney child stars.”

The backlash comes amid heightened immigration enforcement under President Trump’s administration. ICE recently reported 956 arrests and 554 detainers in a single day, signaling a ramp-up in deportation efforts.

This isn’t the first time Gomez has spoken out on social or political issues. During the Los Angeles premiere of her Oscar-nominated musical ‘Emilia Perez’ last October, she expressed solidarity with her community, saying, “I definitely want to stand by my people.”

Her comments followed comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s controversial remarks about Puerto Rico at a Trump rally in New York.

Despite the criticism, Gomez continues to share glimpses of her personal life with her fans. Over New Year’s, she posted a series of photos and videos featuring her fiancé, music producer Benny Blanco.

The slideshow included a sweet shot of a paper plate with “I love you” written on it and a cozy selfie of the couple. One image captured a glamorous date night where Blanco kissed her hand.