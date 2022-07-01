Film ‘Banaras’ has been in the news for several reasons. With a super team backing the film the makers of the film have a cherry on top for the audience and have released outstanding tracks from the film. The movie will release in 5 languages.

The Kannada version of the song is already on the top tracks of YouTube and the Hindi one is surely on the same track. The film has been shot entirely in Banaras across all 84 Ghats and among dead bodies as well, which will certainly blow you away.

Speaking on the film Madhur Bhandarkar said “Tilak is a great friend and I thank him for inviting him. The song is brilliant I have seen this a long time ago and it is very well shot. The film is looking good and I’m waiting for Tilak to show me the entire film. My best wishes to the team and the director who has captured Banaras so well. I myself have been there multiple times.”

The director Jayatirtha said “Madhur sir, I am your student and I have seen your movies and learned. This is my seventh movie, my last being Bell Bottom. Maaya Gange is close to my heart and I hope that whatever I wanted to say via this song, is conveyed to the audience and touched their hearts.”

Zaid Khan the lead actor speaks about his tough shoot “it was very risky and challenging to shoot the underwater sequence. I would like to thank my 3 pillars, Tilakji my godfather, Sanjay Dutt, and Bittu sir. Thank you to the media for appreciating our work.”

Sonal Monteiro the lead actress says “Madhur sir it is an honor to share the stage with you. This is our fourth day of promotions and the Hindi version has finally been released! We are like one family and the shoot was a vacation.”

Arafat Mohammad the lyricist says “one day Zaid Khan calls me and tells me I don’t need translation for the songs, you write whatever your heart tells you to. He told me to come to Bangalore and we enjoyed the process of making the songs. Zaid told me I need to learn more languages to write more songs.”