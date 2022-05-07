We are so lucky that we get to witness what comes out of your talent and creativity: Ranveer Singh to Nora Fatehi

Not only the audience but Superstar Ranveer Singh is only a huge fan of Bollywood’s most loved performer Nora Fatehi. Recently at a shoot, Ranveer Singh poured his heart out to express his admiration for the actress.

The internet is buzzing with the video of Ranveer Singh and Nora Fatehi dancing to her chartbuster song ‘Garmi’. Post the same, Ranveer Singh said, “Just like everyone, I’m also a huge fan of Nora Fatehi. The way she dances a person just can’t help but keep admiring her. Ever since the song ‘Garmi’ was released, the way she has danced, which I got to perform with her on national television, that I used to do at every party. I would say to the DJ, play the Garmi song at every party. I’ve been practicing for the last three years, I’m so thankful that you asked me to dance with you. I danced with Nora Fatehi on Garmi!”

Overwhelmed by the kind words of Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi said, “It’s a huge moment for me that such a big star like Ranveer Singh is dancing to Garmi step. The Garmi step became iconic as it was released but now it’s become even more iconic because of Ranveer Singh. I must add, it’s a very personal thing, Ranveer Singh is one of my supporters, I have few supporters and Ranveer Singh is one of them and I truly appreciate it.”

Ranveer also further added to Nora, “Nora you deserve every bit of all the accolades that come your way. You truly are extremely beautiful, and talented and we are so lucky that we get to witness what comes out of your talent and creativity.”

With a long list of chartbusters including Dilbar, O Saki, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani, Kamariya, Naach Meri Rani, and Dance Meri Rani amongst many others, Nora Fatehi has amassed a strong fanbase across the globe emerging as an international icon.

Creating a platform for dancers all over the world, Nora Fatehi launched her hashtag #DanceWithNora to showcase and uplift the talent of young dancers across quarters.

Currently creating waves with her dance reality show, Nora Fatehi has carved her place as one of the most loved judges of Indian television.

Nora Fatehi is also gearing up for her first pan-India film with Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming period drama featuring in a strong role as the empress Roshana Begum.