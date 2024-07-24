‘Love Next Door’: Jung Hae In and Jung So Min return in upcoming rom-com

TVN released the teaser for the highly anticipated feel-good drama ‘Love Next Door’ on July 22, delighting K-drama enthusiasts. This upcoming series marks the return of Jung Hae In, known from ‘Something in The Rain’ and ‘Snowdrop,’ to the romance genre, where he stars alongside Jung So Min from ‘Alchemy of Souls.’

The rom-com follows the lives of Bae Seok Ryu (Jung So Min) and Choi Seung Hyo (Jung Hae In), who grew up as neighbors with their mothers being close friends. Having shared most of their lives, they’ve seen each other at their highest and lowest points, considering each other a constant presence.

Seung Hyo leads a peaceful life as a successful architect and CEO, though his relationship with Seok Ryu remains a troubling aspect. Their dynamic shifts unexpectedly when Seok Ryu returns to town after facing her first taste of failure. Previously accustomed to success with top grades and achievements, she finds herself challenged after entering a global corporation.

Advertisement

The trailer highlights the unchanged dynamics between the childhood friends despite their time apart. They still banter and maintain a love-hate relationship, with Seok Ryu retaining her assertiveness from childhood. The trailer also captures their endearing moments, underscoring their complex friendship. As the trailer concludes, Seok Ryu is asked about her relationship with Seung Hyo, to which she casually responds that he’s her mother’s friend’s son. However, the narrative suggests there might be more between them.

‘Love Next Door’ is scheduled to premiere on August 17 at 9:20 PM KST (5:50 PM IST) on TVN and will simultaneously stream on Netflix. Fans eagerly anticipate the drama, buoyed by the chemistry hinted at in the trailer and the successful collaboration of director Yoo Je-won and writer Shin Ha-eun, who previously worked together on ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha.’