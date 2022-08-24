‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ unveils final trailer released ahead of premiere

The new two-minute-and-36-second trailer highlights the epic expanse of Middle-earth in its Second Age and reveals how Tolkien’s legendary and beloved characters will come together against all odds and across great distances to guard against the feared reemergence of evil in Middle-earth.

Fates collide and disparate characters are tested in the face of impending evil in this glimpse into the long-awaited new series.

The first two episodes of the multi-season drama will launch on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, September 1-2 (time zone dependent), with new episodes available weekly.