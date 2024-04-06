“Look what you’ve achieved, Kid”: Sobhita Dhulipala lauds director Dev Patel for Monkey Man

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala recently gave a shout-out to Dev Patel, the actor and director of Monkey Man, and posted some stunning pictures from the movie premiere.

Sobhita on Friday took to her Instagram account to share pictures from the event. In one picture, the actress is seen posing with Dev Patel.

In the images, Sobhita looks stunning in a beautiful white outfit, while Dev appears stylish in a suit. The film’s poster is also showcased on the large screen. Furthermore, there are candid snapshots of the actress with the Monkey Man cast, including Sikandar Kher and Makarand Deshpande.

The actress also wrote a heartwarming caption that read, “So much love for this fellow right here. Look what you made, kid 🙂 Monkey Man out now, in theaters worldwide.”

Actress Saiyami Kher shares her appreciation by leaving a comment under Sobhita’s post, featuring a black heart emoji.

The action-thriller follows the journey of a young man portrayed by Dev Patel, who embarks on a mission to seek justice for his mother’s death, caused by corrupt leaders. However, his quest for vengeance takes an unexpected turn as he becomes a champion for the oppressed and powerless, transforming into the titular ‘Monkey Man.’

Alongside Sikandar Kher, the film features Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Makarand Deshpande, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others. Notably, Dev Patel not only stars in the film but also makes his directorial debut and serves as a producer.

‘Monkey Man’ is slated to release soon in India.