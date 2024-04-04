Sikandar Kher heads to US for ‘Monkey Man’ premiere

Sikandar Kher, the talented actor, is gearing up for a significant milestone in his career as he heads to the United States for the premiere of his Hollywood debut film, ‘Monkey Man’.

The much-anticipated movie is set to grace the screens of the iconic Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience. Scheduled for release in the US on April 5th, the action-packed thriller promises to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative.

Directed by the versatile Dev Patel, who also leads the cast, ‘Monkey Man’ tells the story of a young man’s quest for justice following his mother’s tragic demise at the hands of corrupt leaders. However, what begins as a journey for vengeance takes an unexpected turn, leading the protagonist to become a symbol of hope for the downtrodden, earning him the moniker ‘Monkey Man’.

Sikandar Kher joins a stellar ensemble cast including Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Makarand Deshpande, and Ashwini Kalsekar. Noteworthy is Dev Patel’s dual role as both the lead actor and director, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Expressing his anticipation for the premiere, Sikandar Kher shared his excitement about reuniting with the cast and crew. Reflecting on the journey of bringing the film to life, he expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response received at SXSW last month, setting the stage for an eagerly awaited release.

Following its premiere in the United States, ‘Monkey Man’ will make its mark in India, promising audiences a thrilling cinematic experience.

As Sikandar Kher embarks on this remarkable journey, fans and cinephiles alike eagerly await the opportunity to witness his Hollywood debut and celebrate this momentous occasion in his career.