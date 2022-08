List of movies to watch in September 2022

While we see a shift in the mode of entertainment from Bollywood to OTTs to newer trends of regional cinema which is emerging fast as a pan India interest, people watch for what they can choose from the best. Listing the upcoming movies helps to make a good choice worth the money.

2nd Sept 2022, Friday

Cuttputlli (Disney+ Hotstar) – Bollywood

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga – Tollywood (Telugu)

Paka Dekha – Tollywood (Bengali)

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (Hollywood)

8th Sept 2022, Thursday

Pinocchio (Disney+ Hotstar)- Hollywood

9th Sept 2022, Friday

Brahmastra: Part One. Shiva – Bollywood

Saroj Ka Rishta – Bollywood

See How They Run – Hollywood

Dark Harvest- Hollywood

16th Sept 2022, Friday

Siya – Bollywood

Jahaan Chaar Yaar – Bollywood

Middle Class Love – Bollywood

Dhokha: Round D Corner – Bollywood

Har Mana Har – Tollywood(Bengali)

Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali – Tollywood(Telegu)

Saakini Daakini – Tollywood(Telegu)

The Woman King – Hollywood

23 Sept 2022, Friday

Babli Bouncer (Disney+ Hotstar)- Bollywood

Chup: Revenge of the Artist – Bollywood

Ishq Pashmina – Bollywood

Don’t Worry Darling – Hollywood

30 Sept 2022, Friday