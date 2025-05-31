Lisa documentary in the works: A deep dive into the K-pop star’s life

Lisa is ready for her close-up—again! But this time, it’s not on stage or in a high-energy music video. Instead, the global K-pop icon is letting cameras follow her behind the scenes for a brand-new documentary that promises to give fans a personal look at whirlwind life of Lisa.

The documentary is being developed by Sony Music Vision, in collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Sue Kim. If Kim’s name rings a bell, it might be from her past work on Apple TV+’s ‘K-Pop Idols’, or more recently, ‘The Last of the Sea Women’, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. Clearly, she’s no stranger to telling powerful stories—and Lisa’s is about to be her biggest yet.

Kim revealed she spent a full year working closely with Lisa to capture her journey. The project, still untitled and without a release date, is expected to go far beyond concert footage.

Think deep dives into her roots, her rise with Blackpink, and her journey as a solo artist and cultural ambassador.

Lisa herself seems thrilled about the documentary project. “This has been such an incredible year, and I’m so lucky to be able to share these special moments on film,” she said in a statement. “Working with Sue Kim has been such a joy. We’ve traveled the world together, and I know this is just the beginning.”

And what a journey it’s been. Born in Thailand, Lisa (real name Lalisa Manobal) became a global phenomenon after debuting with Blackpink in 2016. In 2021, her solo debut ‘Lalisa’ shattered records—selling over 736,000 copies in its first week in South Korea and racking up historic views on YouTube. Her second single, ‘Money’, became a long-running chart success and turned her into a streaming powerhouse.

Fast-forward to now, and Lisa’s career is still soaring. She launched her own management company, LLOUD, signed with RCA Records, and dropped her first solo studio album ‘Alter Ego’ in 2025, led by the hit single ‘Rockstar’, which topped the Billboard Global Excl. US chart.

Behind the glam, though, Lisa’s story is also one of grit, reinvention, and global impact. Not just a performer, she’s a fashion icon, an actress (recently seen in HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’), and a proud Thai ambassador, recognized by Thailand’s prime minister for her cultural contributions.

The upcoming film is being produced by Tremolo Productions alongside Salt Water Productions and Lisa’s own LLOUD CO. Heavyweights like Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers are attached as producers.