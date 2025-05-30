‘Good Boy’ actor Park Bo Gum shares his love for Indian cinema

Park Bo Gum recently won viewers’ hearts with his performance in ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ opposite IU. The series emerged as a massive hit upon release. Moving ahead, the actor is gearing up for the release of ‘Good Boy.’ Recently, the Hallyu star talked about his love for Indian cinema and desire for a project in the subcontinent.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Park Bo Gum shared that he wanted to work in an Indian project. “If opportunity allows, I would love to visit India for a production, or maybe do a musical, within India. If that happens, I would love to join the cast alongside my co-star Sang Yi from Good Boy, that would make me happy.”

Moreover, the K-drama star also opened up about what attracts him to a project. “When I look for potential projects, the first thing I ask myself is, is this a good, entertaining story? And the second one is: does it make me think? And also, I like to think whether this is something that you can watch with your family and discuss.” Bo Gum also reflected on how he is able to ace roles that deviate from traditional notions of masculinity. The actor portrays roles featuring resilience and strength while not concealing vulnerability.

He said, “I feel I relate well to people, maybe that’s the reason I can display a full range of emotions. When I am going through a script, the first thing for me is to understand if I relate to the character I am playing. I gravitate towards stories and roles that can be conversation starters.”

In the upcoming drama ‘Good Boy,’ he dominates the boxing ring as the Gold Medalist champion, Yoon Dong Ju. However, his days as an athlete are a thing of the past. He joins the police special task force through a special recruitment programme with fellow athletes Kim So Hyun and Lee Sang Yi.

