Maha Kumbh video of Katrina Kaif rekindles debate on celebrity privacy

A video of actor Katrina Kaif taking a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj has stirred controversy, prompting a wave of outrage online. The clip shows men filming Katrina as she prayed at the Triveni Sangam, making inappropriate jokes at her expense.

The viral video has sparked widespread condemnation, with many social media users calling out the blatant harassment.

Katrina Kaif, who had joined thousands of devotees for the sacred bath at Maha Kumbh, became the centre of unwanted attention when several bystanders filmed her without consent. Another video circulating online showed two men making casual remarks about the actor while recording themselves with her in the background.

“Ye main hu, ye mera bhai hai, aur ye Katrina Kaif (This is me, this is my brother, and this is Katrina Kaif),” one of them quipped. This prompted laughter from those nearby.

The incident has reignited conversations about the privacy and safety of women at public religious gatherings.

Earlier in other cases, the Uttar Pradesh Police have taken swift action, registering 13 FIRs against at least 140 social media accounts for sharing objectionable videos of women bathing at the Maha Kumbh.

Maha Kumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna confirmed the police’s intervention. He stated, “13 FIRs have been registered against 140 social media handles that shared misleading content.” He added that the police’s social media monitoring teams are actively tracking platforms to curb the spread of such videos.

This isn’t the first time the issue has come under scrutiny. In 2019, the Allahabad High Court banned the publishing of photos and videos of women bathing at the Kumbh Mela. The court emphasized the need to protect their dignity. The court had warned that any violation of the order would result in legal action against offenders. This is a rule that applies to both print and digital media.

UP Director General of Police Prashant Kumar reiterated the state’s commitment to ensuring women’s safety. “We will ensure strict action against those involved in preparing and sharing objectionable content on social media,” he said.