Legendary Malayalam writer and film maker MT Vasudevan Nair passes away at 91

Renowned Malayalam writer MT Vasudevan Nair passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 91 in Kozhikode. He breathed his last at Baby Memorial Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for the past 11 days after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Madath Thekkepat Vasudevan Nair, or MT Vasudevan Nair , popularly known as MT, leaves behind an indelible mark on the world of Malayalam literature and cinema, earning accolades for his eloquent storytelling, poignant narratives, and deep understanding of the human condition. His works drew inspiration from the agrarian life along the banks of the river Nila (Bharathpuzha), where he spent his childhood in a Nair family.

Advertisement

Condoling the demise of Vasudevan Nair , President Droupadi Murmu in a X post said, “With the demise of Shri M T Vasudevan Nair, renowned Malayalam writer, the world of literature has become poorer. Rural India came alive in his writings.”

“He was honoured with major literary awards and had made significant contribution to films. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of his family, and the large number of his readers and admirers,” the President said.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death of M T Vasudevan Nair, and said his works, with their profound exploration of human emotions, have shaped generations and will continue to inspire many more.

“He also gave voice to the silent and marginalised. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” Modi said.

Expressing grief over Vasudevan Nair’s death, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “It is an irreparable loss not only to Kerala in general but also to the world of Malayalam literature.” Highlighting his literary brilliance, Vijayan said Nair brought Malayalam literature to the forefront of world literature.

Describing M T as a towering figure in the fields of short story writing, novel writing, screenplay writing, film direction, journalism, and cultural leadership, Vijayan said that through his works, he conveyed the beauty and complexity of Kerala’s life.

Vasudevan Nair was born in Koodallur, a village in the erstwhile Ponnani taluk in the Malabar district on July 15, 1933. His father, T Narayanan Nair, worked with a tea plantation company in the then Ceylon, and mother, Ammaluamma, was a homemaker.

He spent most of his childhood in Koodallur and Punnayurkkulam, his father’s village. MT had his schooling at the Malamakkavu Elementary School and later at the Kumaranallur High School, and completed his bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Government Victoria College, Palakkad, in 1953. At a very young age, he became known for his storytelling prowess, as well as his poignant and touching portrayal of the human condition, through stories and characters strongly rooted in his village of Koodallur.During his final year in college, he shot to fame when he won the prize for the best short story in Malayalam at the World Short Story Competition conducted by The New York Herald Tribune, The Hindustan Times and Mathrubhumi for his story ‘Valarthu Mrigangal’.

In 1957, he joined Mathrubhumi weekly as a sub editor. He became its editor in 1968. After more than 38 years in journalism, he retired as the editor of Mathrubhumi periodicals in 1997. As an editor, Vasudevan Nair is credited with discovering and publishing many young writers who later became famous.

His novel Naalukettu (Four blocks), about the decline of a joint family, won one of Kerala’s highest literary honours in 1959. His novels ‘Asuravithu’ and ‘Kaalam’ are brilliant depictions of the matriarchal families prevalent in Kerala at that period with its deteriorating feudal structures and values.

His writings echoed the life, language, diction and tumult of the times that saw a transformation of Hindu matrilineal families in the Valluvanad region in North Kerala. His novels Naalukettu, Asuravith and Kaalam dealt with the woes and tribulations of the matrilineal families in that region.The characters in his works, most of them picked from this cultural milieu, are known for their nuanced interpretations. He authored iconic works such as Asuravithu in 1962, Manju in 1964, Kaalam in 1969, and Randamoozham in 1984. His last novel, Varanasi, was published in 2002.

Most of MT’s protagonists were social outcasts, people ignored by mainstream society.”Perched on the margins of society as well as our everyday lives, such people have always been around in my village and elsewhere. I could see them in my neighbourhood, leading isolated and lonely lives,” MT had said. “They do all that has to be done, but never seem to get noticed by anyone”, was how he put it when asked how only the dejected and despairing lot seems to make it to his list of protagonists.

MT has also directed seven films and written 45 film scripts. He was also an exceptional scriptwriter who revolutionised the art of screenplay writing in Malayalam cinema. Some of those films were directed by MT himself. His debut film as a director, Nirmalyam, won the National Award for the best film in 1974. His critically acclaimed movies were also commercial successes, a rare feat in the Malayalam film industry where art and commercial movies flow in different streams. In 1965, he penned his first movie script, Murappennu.

His collaboration with acclaimed filmmakers such as P Bhaskaran, A Vincent, KS Sethumadhavan, I V Sasi, Bharathan, and Sibi Malayil defined an era of Malayalam cinema that was rich in intellectual creativity and thought-provoking social criticism. His partnership with legendary director Hariharan in particular paved the way to masterpieces such as Panchagni (1986), Nakhakshathangal (1986), Abhayam Thedi (1986), Amrutham Gamaya (1987), Aranyakam (1988), Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha (1989), Parinayam (1994), and Ennu Swantham Janakikutty (1998). These films still remembered by the Malayali audience for their narrative depth.

Among his best-known screenplays is Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (A northern ballad of valour), set in 16th-Century Kerala, in which he retold a popular folktale and upended notions of villainy and honour. The film, with its powerful dialogues and performances, is considered a classic in Malayalam cinema.

He has won various state and national laurels, starting with the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for his debut novel, Naalukettu, in 1959 at the age of 23. His novel Kaalam brought him national recognition, winning the Kendra Sahitya Akademi prize in 1969. He won the Jnanpith Award in 2005 and was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2005. Many of his works were translated into English. He was, in fact, one of India’s most translated regional-language writer.

His last rites will be performed at Mavoor road crematorium in Kozhikode on Thursday at 5 pm. No public homage will be conducted, as the writer was completely against it. However, people will be allowed to give last respects to MT at his residence.

As a tribute to the doyen of Malayalam literature and film, the Kerala government has declared that it would observe official mourning on December 26 and 27. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed postponement of all government events, including the Cabinet meeting scheduled for December 26.