Lead cast of Faltu reveals their Diwali plans for this year

The promos of Star Plus’ upcoming show ‘Faltu’ has brought our attention to the engaging and motivational story that brings out a very significant issue regarding unwanted girl children.

The trailer has been loved around the quarters and the audience is anticipating knowing more about the actors who are playing the leads. With the festive season beginning and Diwali being only a few days away, everybody is busy spending time with family, while some are preoccupied with their work.

Now while the lead actress of Faltu- Niharika Chouksey will be staying back shooting for the show, lead actor Aakash Ahuja will be spending the festival of light with his family in his hometown, Delhi. Talking about how Niharika will be spending her Diwali, she says “Diwali is one of my favorite festivals. I always look forward to the lights, sweets, shopping, and pooja and the whole festival of Diwali gives me so much positivity. This year most probably I will be shooting and I am so happy that it will be my working Diwali as an actor I couldn’t ask for anything better”

Talking about the same, Akash Ahuja says “I’ll be spending this Diwali lighting diyas and maybe playing some cards with my family back in Delhi, it’s always good to be home on such occasions as I’m busy in Mumbai otherwise, I’d wish for good health for my family and everyone else, also I’d wish for the hard work that all of us have put in “faltu” to pay off and for people to like our show”

Being a flag bearer of bringing such issues to light, Star Plus’ new show Faltu promises to be an inspirational story that holds a very strong message for society about the strength of a girl child. Viewers are waiting with much anticipation to catch the show only on Star Plus! And now that the promo is out, it will be exciting to see how Faltu’s story unravels and where exactly it takes her!