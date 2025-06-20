Lauren Gottlieb weds Tobias Jones in dreamy ceremony in Italy

Lauren Gottlieb, the actress and dancer beloved for her performances in the ‘ABCD’ film series, has officially begun a new chapter in her life.

On June 11, she tied the knot with her longtime partner, director Tobias Jones, in a beautifully intimate wedding in Tuscany, Italy.

The celebration was a close-knit affair with just family and close friends in attendance, creating a warm and personal atmosphere. One of the standout moments came as Lauren made her way down the aisle while Tobias’ cousin performed live.

For Lauren, the entire experience felt surreal. She called it “a dream come true,” cherishing everything from the smallest, quiet moments to the grand surprises.

“I woke up before everyone else that morning,” she shared with The Hindustan Times. “I felt so calm, so grounded. I was really able to be fully present in every moment.”

Her most unforgettable memory? Seeing Tobias waiting at the altar in his custom Prada tuxedo. “He looked like a dream,” Lauren said.

The couple’s love story is just as unique as their wedding. Their journey began when Lauren, impressed by Tobias’ high-fashion film work, reached out to him on social media.

“I found his work online and was instantly obsessed. I slid into his DMs, and that’s how we started talking,” Lauren revealed. What followed was a long-distance friendship that lasted over a year, with Lauren in Los Angeles creating content and Tobias in London, where he edited.

Fate stepped in when Lauren Gottlieb landed two Bollywood projects in London. Finally sharing the same city, the two met in person — and everything just clicked. Since then, they’ve been inseparable.

Among the most touching parts of the day was Lauren’s father-daughter dance. She recalled the emotional moment with great affection.

“My dad gave a speech that I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” Lauren said. “We laughed, we cried, and shared words I’ll always carry with me. He told me I was the best daughter he could have dreamed of, and I told him that every dream I’ve chased and achieved was because of him.”