Lauren Gottlieb bares heartening conversation with Maniesh Paul

Maniesh welcomed American dancer and actor Lauren Gottlieb as the latest guest on his podcast, presenting a deep and open conversation with her.

From revealing the difference in work cultures of the West and India, battling with depression, to opening up about her out of body experience in a rebirth moment, Lauren bared her soul to Maniesh Paul.

Known for her performances in ABCD, ABCD 2 and the much successful Badshah song ‘Mercy’, amongst others, Lauren Gottlieb created her impression on the Indian audience.

A former contestant of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, Lauren became friends with the then host of the show, Maniesh Paul, which has only grown over the years.

In a candid and honest conversation with Maniesh Paul, Lauren revealed an albiet weird yet vulnerable incident of experiencing her rebirth, exactly in the order of events that unfolded during her actual birth.

Born with her umbilical cord wrapped around her neck, Lauren had a slightly broken nose at birth, years later, Lauren experienced an out of body experience reviving the same set of events.

Considering it a new lease of life, Lauren took some time for introspection and prioritised her life with family, and her own welfare above work, depicting the importance of self-care.

In another instance, Lauren who has been a part of many successful shows and movies in Hollywood, and also have choreographed the likes of Tom Cruise and Toby McGuire, talked about her first day on JDJ sets. Accustomed to working for a specific amount of time in the West, Lauren was taken aback when the dance reality show demanded 16 hour shoot for a single episode.

Talking about the importance of taking a break, Lauren revealed her phase of depression, presenting yet another heart-to-heart conversation brought to the audience by Maniesh Paul with his podcast.

The actor, who is currently basking in the glory of his recent success Jugjugg Jeeyo, has earlier made headlines with his podcast as Govinda, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sharad Kelkar amongst many other people from different walks of life graced his show.

On the work front, Maniesh Paul has recently began the shoot of his upcoming project, for the same the actor was shooting in Dehradun. With an interesting line up of projects in the pipeline, Maniesh Paul is creating waves with his work.

