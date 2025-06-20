‘ABCD 2’ turns 10: Varun Dhawan reflects on memories, music, and masala moments

It’s been a decade since ‘ABCD 2’ hit theatres, and Varun Dhawan is in a nostalgic mood. The actor recently took to Instagram to celebrate the film’s 10-year milestone, sharing a joyful behind-the-scenes video from the movie’s wrap party.

In the clip, Varun can be seen dancing his heart out with director Remo D’Souza, co-star Shraddha Kapoor, and dancer-actor Raghav Juyal to the lively beats of ‘Meri Pant Bhi Sexy’, a classic 90s track from Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s film ‘Dulaara’.

“10 years of #ABCD2,” Varun captioned his post. “So many memories, so much energy and just the most awesome people to work with. I remember this wrap party so well— all of us just dancing to Hindi masala songs.”

Released in 2015, ‘ABCD 2’ — short for ‘Any Body Can Dance 2’ — was directed and choreographed by Remo D’Souza. The dance drama starred Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, and Sushant Pujari.

The story loosely drew inspiration the real-life journey of Suresh Mukund and Vernon Monteiro, who formed a dance crew that went on to win the World Hip Hop Dance Championship in San Diego.

The film followed Suresh and Vinnie, childhood friends with a shared passion for dance. Together, they formed a group determined to prove their worth on an international stage, overcoming obstacles to compete in the prestigious Las Vegas dance competition.

The movie received appreciation for its high-energy dance sequences, catchy music, and vibrant performances.

While fans are reliving the ‘ABCD 2’ memories, Varun is currently busy with his next big project, ‘Border 2’. The actor is shooting the film’s third schedule at the National Defence Academy in Pune, alongside co-stars Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Sunny Deol.

Directed by Anurag Singh, ‘Border 2’ is backed by an impressive production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. It is a presentation of Gulshan Kumar’s T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films.

The upcoming film is the sequel to the 1997 war drama ‘Border’. This classic holds a special place in Indian cinema. While the original film depicted the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, ‘Border 2’ is likely to focus on the 1999 Kargil conflict.

If all goes as planned, ‘Border 2’ is going to hit theatres on January 23, 2026.