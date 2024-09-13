Lady Gaga reveals ex-classmates’ facebook group predicting she’d never be famous

While breaking the glass ceilings holding her back, Lady Gaga has also shattered perceptions. Undeterred by those trying to pull her down, the musical sensation has stepped on them to rise to success. On social media, Lady Gaga revealed a Facebook group created by 12 former classmates titled “Stefani Germanotta, You Will Never Be Famous.” Stefani Germanotta is the songstress’ birth name. Now, as those individuals witness each milestone Lady Gaga achieves, she proudly smirks at them for bullying her for staying true to her dreams.

Gaga confirmed the existence of the now-deleted group on TikTok. In her post, she contrasted the 12-member group with a list of her accolades. The list includes an Academy Award, two Golden Globes, 13 Grammy Awards. Moreover, she boasts 10 Billboard Music Awards, and 18 MTV Music Video Awards. With her list of achievements being longer than the list of people trying to pull her down, she wrote, “This is why you can’t give up when people doubt you or put you down — gotta keep going.”

Gaga briefly attended NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts before withdrawing in 2005 to pursue a career in music and acting. Around that time, the aspiring artist began to build a name for herself, performing in downtown Manhattan clubs. Subsequently, she developed her persona and adopted the stage name Lady Gaga, inspired by the hit Queen song “Radio Ga Ga.” She made her debut with her 2008 studio album ‘The Fame’.

As fans go gaga over the revelation by the ‘Poker Face’ hitmaker, she is gearing up for her seventh album. The first single from ‘LG7’ is set to release in October. Meanwhile, the actor-singer’s upcoming film, ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’, co-starring Joaquin Phoenix, premiered at the Venice Film Festival. The film received an eleven-minute standing ovation from the audience.

Meanwhile, ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’ releases on October 2 in India. The film is a sequel to Todd Phillips’ 2018 Oscar-winning ‘Joker’. As Phoenix reprises his role as Arthur Fleck, aka Joker, Gaga plays his love interest and ally, Harley Quinn. Channeling their shared delusions and psychosis, they plunge Gotham into a musical chaos of madness and love.