‘Joker: Folie À Deux’: Lady Gaga reveals what helped her play Harley Quinn

As the release of Todd Phillips’ ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’ nears, the anticipation around the film keeps increasing. For the sequel film, Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as Arthur Fleck who becomes the titular Joker. Joining him is the global pop star, Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn. Ahead of the film’s release, the ‘Poker Face’ singer reveals how the ‘experience of mania and chaos inside her’ helped her bring Harleen Quinzel, Joker’s love interest and ally, to screens.

During her conversation with Vogue for its October issue, the singer-actor opened up on playing the iconic DC character. She revealed, “Harley Quinn is a character people know from the ether of pop culture. I had a different experience creating her. Namely my experience with mania and chaos inside — for me, it creates a quietness. Sometimes women are labelled as these overly emotional creatures and when we are overwhelmed, we are erratic or unhinged. But I wonder if when things become so broken from reality, when we get pushed too far in life, what if it makes you…quiet?”

Elaborating further, Gaga added, “I would say that I worked from a sense-memory perspective. What does it feel like to walk through the world and be…braced, in an intense way? And what happens when you cover up all of the complexities beneath the surface?”

The ‘Hold My Hand’ singer also talked about her relationship with her fiancé Michael Polansky. She disclosed that when her mom met him for the first time, she was sure that her daughter would marry him. Lady Gaga also recounted the early days of her relationship with him which started just before COVID-19. During the lockdown, the couple quarantined together for over a year and this was the time when they formed a deeper bond.

Meanwhile, Gaga recently dropped the track ‘Die with a Smile’ with Bruno Mars. She also has a new album coming up. Right now, it is being called LG7 since it’s her 7th album. The full-length album will release in February, however, she revealed on Instagram that the first single will release in October.

‘Joker: Folie À Deux’ will release in theatres on October 2 in India.