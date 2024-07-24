Lady Deadpool casting rumors spark frenzy ahead of ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ release

The creators of ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ have the Marvel fandom eagerly awaiting updates about the much-anticipated release. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the titular roles, the film promises thrilling cameos and various Deadpool variants from the multiverse. Among these, the variant causing a stir is Lady Deadpool, aka Wanda Wilson—will it be Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, or even Ryan Reynolds himself?

In the latest trailer released before the film’s debut, global fans caught a glimpse of Lady Deadpool. She sports an ensemble reminiscent of Deadpool’s, paired with long blonde hair. Marvel had previously hinted at featuring a female Deadpool variant, prompting speculation that it could be Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds’ wife. The reveal of the blonde hair adds weight to this theory, suggesting that Blake Lively, known for her role as ‘Gossip Girl’s Serena Van Der Woodsen, might indeed portray the titular character in her husband’s third outing as Deadpool. Another theory gaining traction suggests that pop star Taylor Swift could take on the role of Lady Deadpool.

The rumors gain traction from Swift’s close friendship with Reynolds and Lively, as well as her known admiration for the Deadpool character, making her a plausible candidate for a cameo in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’ Speculation heightened after Swift was seen with Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy at an NFL game in October 2023. The excitement peaked when an old photo of Swift dressed as Deadpool surfaced, revealing that Reynolds had lent her the suit for Halloween. Given the close relationship between the stars, Swift’s cameo seems increasingly likely.

However, director Levy added a twist by teasing, “That’s a double whammy. That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy. You’re going to have to wait and see.” This remark hints at possible misdirection to keep fans guessing and to avoid leaks. Executive producer Wendy Jacobson hinted at similar tactics, saying, “There may or may not have been some subterfuge and misdirections on the internet or in-person in order to protect the secrecy.”

Speculations about Lively and Swift have sent fans into a frenzy, with some even suggesting a conspiracy that Reynolds might play Lady Deadpool himself, known for his penchant for surprising fans. However, Reynolds himself debunked this in an interview, citing his broad shoulders as a hindrance to fitting into the suit. The truth about Lady Deadpool’s identity will finally be revealed in just two days, as ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ hits theaters on July 25.