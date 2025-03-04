“Lad Lenge”: Ashish Chanchlani opens up amid India’s Got Latent controversy

Popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani broke his silence on social media following the controversy surrounding the show ‘India’s Got Latent’. Hours after the Supreme Court allowed podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to resume ‘The Ranveer Show’ under certain conditions, Chanchlani posted an emotional message addressing his followers.

In a heartfelt Instagram video, Ashish thanked fans for their unwavering support during the difficult time. “Hello doston, kaise ho aap log? I know, maine aapke messages padhe hain… chal raha hai,” he said. Acknowledging the tough situation, he added, “Lad lenge… isse bhi kuch naya seekh lenge.”

The YouTuber requested his fans to keep him and his family in their prayers, expressing hope that things would improve soon. “Jab bhi main wapas aaun, mera kaam thoda idhar-udhar ho gaya hoga, lekin tab bhi support karna,” he urged, promising to work harder than ever.

The controversy erupted after Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast came under fire for making an inappropriate remark during the show ‘India’s Got Latent’. The podcaster faced massive backlash online for a question directed at a contestant, which many found offensive and distasteful. Following the outrage, Allahbadia issued a public apology, admitting the comment was not only insensitive but also not in line with his usual content.

“I am just here to say sorry… comedy is not my forte,” he said in a video statement, vowing to use his platform more responsibly in the future.

With the legal green light to continue his show, Allahbadia must now adhere to strict content guidelines.