Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor have been the talk of the town ever since the actor announced his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

While the fans couldn’t stop wondering about his next film, Aamir, on Monday, took to his official Instagram handle to share his first look poster as Laal Singh Chaddha from his titular film.

In the poster, Aamir can be seen wearing a pink turban and a check shirt. Along with the moustache and beard, the actor makes for a true Sikh in the film.

Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal…Laal Singh Chaddha (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal…Laal Singh Chaddha.🙏 A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on Nov 17, 2019 at 8:48pm PST



The characters essayed by Aamir and Kareena will reportedly be seen in various looks to denote the passage of time over three decades and also depict them in various professions, reported Hindustan Times.

The actor will co-produce the Hindi adaptation along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The film might be one of the riskiest Hollywood films ever attempted to be remade in India. The Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994), which is the inspiration behind Laal Singh Chaddha, is known for simple yet terrific storytelling.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is slated to hit the cinemas on Christmas 2020.