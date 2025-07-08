‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ teaser OUT: Smriti Irani’s Tulsi returns after 25 years

‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ teaser: TV fans were in for an emotional jolt on July 7 when the much-loved face of Indian television, Tulsi Virani, returned to the screen. A leaked first look of Smriti Irani from the reboot of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ quickly made the rounds online. But it didn’t end there, the official teaser for the reboot dropped that very evening, catching fans completely off-guard.

The teaser, just over a minute long, takes viewers into a quiet moment at a family dinner in a restaurant. As a TV plays in the background, the familiar strains of the show’s iconic title track begin, instantly triggering a rush of memories for longtime viewers.

Catch ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ teaser here:

A middle-aged woman, clearly moved, tells her children that ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ was more than just a show for her, it was the reason the family developed the habit of eating dinner together every day.

When her son tells her the show is making a comeback, her face lights up. “Apni Tulsi wapas TV par?” she asks, hope glimmering in her eyes. And just like that, the door opens to the real moment fans have been waiting for; Smriti Irani’s hand is lifting a kalash (a ceremonial pot), and her voice follows:

“Zaroor aaungi. Kyunki, humaara 25 saalo ka rishta jo hai. Waqt aa gaya hai aap se phir milne ka.”

The teaser closes with a bang. The reboot is ready to air from July 29, every night at 10:30 PM.

While the original ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, created by Ekta Kapoor, defined the Indian television landscape for much of the early 2000s, this new version seems to aim for both nostalgia and a fresh start.

Social media has since exploded with reactions. Many fans welcomed Smriti back, recalling how Tulsi felt like a part of their own families.