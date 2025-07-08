Jackie Shroff opens up about Dev Anand dropping him for Mithun in ‘Swami Dada’

Before he became one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars, Jackie Shroff had a rather humbling introduction to the film industry, and it involved none other than the legendary Dev Anand.

In a candid chat on Kunickaa Sadanand’s podcast, Jackie revisited the moment that could’ve been his big break, and how it unexpectedly slipped away. He was all ready to make his debut as the second lead in ‘Swami Dada’, a film helmed by the evergreen Dev Anand.

Advertisement

“I couldn’t believe it,” Jackie recalled. “Dev sahab was right there in front of me, offering me a film! His son Sunil was also present. I went home and told my mom I was going to be the second lead. The entire building was thrilled, they started calling me ‘Jaggu hero!’”

Advertisement

But the celebration was short-lived.

Just two weeks after being offered the role, Jackie got another call from Dev Anand, asking him to drop by. The news this time wasn’t quite what he had hoped for.

“He told me Mithun Chakraborty had come on board,” Jackie said with a smile that carried no bitterness. “He said, ‘Mithun is a better dancer and a senior actor, so I’m giving the second lead to him. But I haven’t forgotten about you. I will cast you in the villain’s den.’”

That “villain’s den” role turned out to be Shakti Kapoor’s sidekick, a minor part, far removed from the one he had originally been promised.

“My demotion happened in just 15 days,” Jackie chuckled. “I went from second lead to the third villain. But I went back home and told my mother proudly, I’m still in the film!”

Despite the disappointment, he threw himself into the smaller role with complete dedication. “I still gave it everything I had. After all, it was Dev Anand’s film,” he said.

For those unfamiliar, Jackie Shroff did, in fact, make his Bollywood debut with ‘Swami Dada’ in 1982, not as the lead, but as a villain’s henchman.