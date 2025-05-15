Kusha Kapila claps back at Cannes meme: “Don’t refer to me as a random celebrity”

Kusha Kapila isn’t here for lazy labels or meme-driven mockery—especially when her name is being dragged through outdated jokes, and this time it’s about Cannes.

The actress, digital creator, and unapologetic voice on the internet has taken a stand against a viral video that attempted to trivialize her Cannes appearance, and honestly, she makes a solid case.

Here’s what happened: A journalist posted a meme showing Kusha Kapila alongside YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and actress Urvashi Rautela, linking the trio to this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

The video used a clip from the American series ‘The Studio’, where two characters (played by Seth Rogen and Catherine O’Hara) stare at a red carpet crowd and mutter, “Who are these people? I don’t recognise any of them. They are influencers. Most of them don’t even go inside. They just make their red carpet TikToks and leave.”

Ouch.

While it was clearly meant to be a tongue-in-cheek dig at the growing influencer presence at global events, Kusha wasn’t amused. And she had ‘receipts’.

“First off,” Kusha wrote in the comments section, “that image of me is from ‘last year’, not 2024. And yes, I was called out back then. I listened, learned, and reflected. I’ve since course-corrected and have made sure I don’t show up anywhere I don’t belong.”

For those unaware, Kusha attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, not this year’s edition. She was invited to the screening of HBO’s ‘The Idol’, which she very much attended. Not only that—she sat through ‘two episodes’ and even posted a candid review afterward. Spoiler: she thought it was bad. “It was a terrible show,” she admitted, making it clear that she wasn’t just there for selfies and stories.

But her response wasn’t just about setting the timeline straight. It was also about tackling a broader issue: the dismissive attitude towards creators and influencers.

“This narrative that influencers are gatecrashing red carpets is tired,” she explained. “Historically, brands have ‘always’ sponsored celebrities to attend. Title sponsors get red carpet tickets and they send their ambassadors. This isn’t something creators suddenly invented.”

Kusha acknowledged that she’s still finding her footing as an actor—and she’s okay with the criticism that comes with that. What she ‘won’t’ accept, however, is being reduced to a “random celebrity.”

“Call me out for not yet making a mark as an actor—sure,” she wrote. “I’ll take that. I’m learning, growing. But don’t call me random. I am a creator. That’s not just a label. It’s my work, my passion, and yes, my identity.”

She ended on a powerful note, reminding everyone that while memes might be fleeting entertainment, they often come at a cost to the real people in them. “It’s a meme for you. For me, it’s my life.”