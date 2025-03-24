Kunal Kamra vs Shiv Sena: Comedy turns chaos, Habitat Studio shuts doors!

Mumbai’s stand-up scene just took a major hit! Habitat Studio, one of the city’s most popular comedy venues, has announced a temporary shutdown after a violent attack by Shiv Sena workers. The chaos erupted over latest comedy special by Kunal Kamra, where he took jabs at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In an emotional Instagram post, Habitat Studio shared, “We are shocked, worried, and extremely broken by the recent acts of vandalism targeting us. Artists are solely responsible for their views and creative choices.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Habitat (@indiehabitat)

The venue added that they’re closing their doors for now while figuring out how to keep free expression alive without risking their own safety.

During his show, Kamra took aim at Maharashtra’s ever-changing political landscape with a parody of the classic Dil To Pagal Hai song: “Meri nazar se tum dekho to gaddar nazar wo aaye. Haaye.” It roughly translates to: “If you see through my eyes, you’ll see a traitor.”

He wasn’t done yet! Kamra also cracked jokes about the constant party reshuffling in Maharashtra politics, saying: “Shiv Sena first came out of the BJP, then Shiv Sena came out of Shiv Sena. NCP came out of NCP. They gave nine buttons to one voter… everyone got confused.”

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel wasn’t amused. He filed an FIR against Kunal Kamra, demanding an apology within two days. If not, he warned that Kamra’s movement in Mumbai could be restricted.

“If he is seen anywhere in public, we will paint his face black,” Patel declared, also vowing to take the matter to the state assembly.

As tensions soared, Shiv Sena Yuva Sena General Secretary Rahool Kanal and 19 others stormed into Habitat Studio and vandalized the venue. The police have since registered an FIR against them under multiple sections of the Maharashtra Police Act and the newly introduced BNS.