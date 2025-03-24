Salman Khan on 31-year age gap with Rashmika Mandanna: ‘Her father has no problem’

At the trailer launch of his upcoming film ‘Sikandar’, Salman Khan found himself addressing a long-standing debate in Bollywood—the noticeable age gap between leading men and their female co-stars.

Sharing the stage with Rashmika Mandanna, the actor responded in his usual tongue-in-cheek style when questioned about this recurring trend.

“I have a 31-year age difference with the heroine. But the heroine doesn’t have a problem, her father doesn’t have a problem,” Salman remarked, turning to Rashmika and asking, “You don’t have a problem, right?”

As Rashmika shook her head, Salman continued, “Now, when she gets married and has a child, she will still be a star. And we will work with her too—of course, with her permission.”

The statement, delivered in a lighthearted tone, met with laughter from the audience, but it also reignited conversations around the industry’s casting practices, where male actors often continue to play romantic leads opposite much younger actresses.

Amid the banter, the ‘Sikandar’ trailer took center stage, promising a high-octane mix of action, drama, and suspense. Salman takes on the titular role, portraying a man on a mission, driven by themes of love, revenge, and justice.

His character embodies the larger-than-life persona that has become a staple of his films, with intense fight sequences and dramatic dialogues adding to the spectacle.

Rashmika Mandanna, making her mark in the film, captivates with her presence. While the trailer hints at her character’s significance, the industry’s pattern of underutilizing female leads in such action-heavy narratives raises curiosity about how much depth her role will have.

With grand visuals, adrenaline-fueled action, and Salman Khan in a familiar larger-than-life role, ‘Sikandar’ appears to follow a tried-and-tested Bollywood formula. The film has backing of a production house known for delivering commercial hits, and expectations are high.