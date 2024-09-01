Zoya Akhtar reveals why ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ hasn’t gone on the floors yet

Farhan Akhtar announced ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ in 2021 but no other updates on the film have followed. The delay in production sparked rumours time and again speculating that the project has been shelved. ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ stars Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif with Farhan Akhtar’s banner bankrolling the film. Recently, in an interview, Zoya Akhtar rebuffed shelving rumours.

Zoya Akhtar and Javed Akhtar recently appeared for a conversation with Expresso. Zoya was asked to comment on the female-led travel film, during the interview. Dispelling shelving rumours, she said, that the film is “very much in the works.” Revealing the reason behind the delay, Zoya said, “I think aligning the three of them, their dates, and Farhan, his dates.”

Did someone say road trip? Advertisement Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ycg5tRnEeF — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021



Previously, in a conversation with News18, Alia Bhatt also opened up on the slice-of-life film’s status. Talking about the project, Alia said, “I think the intention to make that film from everybody’s perspective is very strong because of the nature of the subject and the collaboration. Here’s a really strong team of collaborators coming together. The intention is to make it happen but like I said, sometimes there is a time and place for everything, and you have to wait for the right time to come together. But I think the intention in everybody’s hearts is to make sure that this film hits the big screen, someday or the other.”

Moreover, the filmmaker, Farhan Akhtar had also clarified the film being very much a part of their lists. Speaking with Variety, he revealed that tdue to scheduling conflicts, the film is on hold. He added, that it will see the light of the day at its own pace. ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ will be the third slice-of-life travel film under Farhan Akhtar’s production house. Previously, he backed ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.’ In the latter, Farhan was also a lead star with Zoya Akhtar directing the title.

‘Jee Le Zaraa’ is very much on the plate, going by the statements. However, there is no clarity as to when it will go on floors. On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is busy with the third instalment of the ‘Don’ series. ‘Don 3’ will feature Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.