Hayao Miyazaki of Studio Ghibli wins 2024 Ramon Magsaysay Award

Hayao Miyazaki, the legendary filmmaker and co-founder of Studio Ghibli, has been awarded the 2024 Ramon Magsaysay Award, one of Asia’s most prestigious honors, often likened to the Nobel Prize. This recognition is a testament to Miyazaki’s profound impact on the world of animation and his ability to tackle complex themes through a medium accessible to all ages.

The announcement of this year’s Ramon Magsaysay Award recipients was made public on Saturday. Miyazaki stands out among the honorees for his extraordinary contributions to cinema, particularly in creating animated films that resonate deeply with audiences of all ages. His works, including iconic titles such as ‘My Neighbor Totoro’, ‘Spirited Away’, ‘Princess Mononoke’, ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’, and ‘The Boy and the Heron’, have been celebrated for their ability to address intricate topics like environmental conservation, the relationship between humanity and nature, and the promotion of peace. Through his art, Miyazaki has crafted stories that make these challenging subjects approachable and engaging, especially for younger viewers.

The Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation, based in Manila, selects individuals and groups each year who have made significant contributions to society. This year, alongside Miyazaki, three other individuals and one group have been chosen for their impactful work. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place in November in Manila, a city that will soon host some of Asia’s most influential figures.

Studio Ghibli, the animation studio co-founded by Miyazaki, shared the exciting news on social media, celebrating his latest accolade. In their post, they emphasized the significance of the award and the foundation’s praise for Miyazaki. The post highlighted the foundation’s recognition of Miyazaki’s ability to use art as a means to help children grasp complex issues, including environmental protection and the promotion of peace. This acknowledgment is a reminder of Miyazaki’s unique talent in weaving powerful messages into the enchanting worlds he creates, making him a beloved figure in both the animation industry and global cinema.

The Ramon Magsaysay Award, established in memory of the former President of the Philippines, Ramon Magsaysay, honors individuals and organizations that have made extraordinary contributions to Asia. Known for his integrity and dedication to public service, Magsaysay’s legacy lives on through this award, which continues to celebrate those who have profoundly impacted the region.

Miyazaki’s influence extends beyond his films; his work is frequently studied and analyzed for its recurring themes, such as the delicate balance between humanity and nature, the significance of craftsmanship, and the complexities of maintaining pacifism in a world often marred by violence. His characters, often strong young women, and morally complex antagonists, have left a lasting impression on viewers and critics alike.

Throughout his career, Hayao Miyazaki has garnered numerous accolades, including being named a Person of Cultural Merit in Japan in 2012 and receiving an Academy Honorary Award in 2014 for his contributions to the world of animation and cinema. His legacy continues to inspire countless animators, directors, and writers around the globe.

The Ramon Magsaysay Award is a fitting recognition of Miyazaki’s lifelong commitment to creating art that not only entertains but also educates and inspires.