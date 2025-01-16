Kshitij 2025: The ultimate techno-management fest at IIT Kharagpur

Prepare yourself for an energetic experience as the largest techno-management festival of Asia, Kshitij 2025, all set to knock at the doorstep of IIT Kharagpur campus from 17th Jan to 19th January.

This event is all ready to make this 22nd edition more monumental as it allows students and working professionals a window to demonstrate skills in the liveliest contests, workshops, and interactive sessions.

Advertisement

With over 20 thrilling events, Kshitij 2025 covers a wide range of fields. Robotics enthusiasts can look forward to Robowars, where machines go head-to-head in a battle of strength and strategy. For those fascinated by space and exploration, Sand Rover challenges teams to race rovers across rugged terrains, while Droid Blitz tests coding prowess in a fast-paced environment.

Advertisement

Other notable events include B-Plan, where budding entrepreneurs pitch their startup ideas, Quant Quest, a challenge for those with a knack for quantitative finance, and Laws of Motion, which sees participants design and test aircraft models. The Anadigix event offers a unique fusion of analog and digital engineering to solve intricate puzzles.

Besides these competitions, Kshitij 2025 is conducting a set of hands-on workshops led by industry leaders from top companies such as Google, Cisco, Bajaj, Boeing, and Simplify3X. From AI and Machine Learning to Cybersecurity, 3D Printing, and Project Management, topics vary and will surely give participants insight and certifications to boost their professional profiles.

The event also features guest lectures from trailblazers such as Dr. A. Velumani of Thyrocare, Ms. Kanika Tekriwal of JetSetGo, and experts from the IAS panel. Attendees can explore exhibitions by the Indian Air Force, the Ministry of Electronics and IT, and a fascinating Auto Expo showcasing Mahindra EVs and vintage cars.

What more? A key highlight of Kshitij 2025 is the Tech Triad Hackathon, sponsored by Workwise, which offers ₹75,000 in prizes and internships.

To top off the excitement, Kshitij 2025 will feature electrifying performances by renowned artists like KR$NA and Lost Stories.