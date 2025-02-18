AIB roast controversy resurfaces amid India’s Got Latent scandal

In the midst of growing controversy surrounding the new show India’s Got Latent, the internet has drawn parallels to the infamous All India Bakchod (AIB) Knockout roast from 2015.

The recent uproar revolves around YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, better known as BeerBiceps, who is under fire for a crude comment on the show. During an episode, he asked a contestant an inappropriate question: whether they would rather “watch their parents have sex for the rest of their life or join them once and put a stop to it.”

The remark sparked an avalanche of backlash, prompting Ranveer to issue a public apology for his comments.

As the controversy surrounding Ranveer’s words intensifies, the spotlight has also turned on Samay Raina, the host of India’s Got Latent. In an effort to quell the storm, Samay deleted all the episodes of his show from his YouTube channel.

The episodes, which had garnered millions of views, are now no longer accessible, and Samay has addressed the situation on his social media accounts.

He expressed that the recent events have taken a toll on him, but reassured his followers that he would cooperate with the authorities if needed.

The uproar surrounding India’s Got Latent has brought back memories of the AIB Knockout, a show that faced similar backlash in 2015. The AIB Knockout was a celebrity roast that featured popular figures from Bollywood, including Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor.

The event was recorded in December 2014 at the NSCI Dome in Worli and uploaded to YouTube in January 2015.

However, the show’s release quickly met with a massive public outcry. Religious groups, Bollywood stars, and political activists condemned the show’s content as being offensive, sexist, and crude. The controversy grew so intense that an FIR was filed against the participants, including the comedians and audience members, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Despite this, there were no arrests or further legal developments in the case.

Amidst the growing protests, AIB made the decision to remove the video from their YouTube channel on February 3, 2015. They cited the backlash and issued an apology, acknowledging the concerns of the offended parties.

In a statement, AIB clarified that nobody coerced them into taking the video down but did so out of pragmatism, admitting that certain elements of the roast, particularly misogynistic, racist, and NSFW remarks, were inappropriate.

The apology, however, didn’t quell the anger of some viewers. Protests continued outside AIB’s office, with groups expressing their disapproval of the show.

Despite the controversies, the AIB Knockout became a talking point for years, and its removal from the channel only intensified the conversation about free speech, comedy, and what constitutes acceptable humor in the Indian cultural context.