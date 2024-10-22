Kriti Sanon reflects on being dubbed as ‘Tiger Shroff’s heroine’

Following her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Tiger Shroff in ‘Heropanti,’ Kriti Sanon has carved a niche for herself. Over the years the actress has delivered several hits and even boasts a National Award. Kriti had a stellar 2024 marked by the success of ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ and ‘Crew’. She is now preparing for her next- ‘Do Patti.’ Ahead of the release, the ‘Mimi’ actress reflects on her journey and the challenges faced as an outsider.

Ahead of the release of ‘Do Patti,’ Kriti and Kajol appeared in an interview with The Indian Express’ Expresso. Kriti talked about how it took her time to create a name for herself in the industry as an outsider. For those unaware, Kriti Sanon debuted with Tiger Shroff in ‘Heropanti’. Tiger was well known as veteran star Jackie Shroff’s son. On the other hand, Kriti was labelled as ‘Tiger Shroff’s heroine.’

Talking about it, Kriti said, “It didn’t take me that many years to get my first break. At the time of Heropanti, though people knew Tiger and that the movie marked his launch, the director and producer treated the movie as launching two new faces. I got the quintessential Bollywood heroine moment too, with songs and everything.”

She added, “However, for a while after that, people referred to me as ‘the one who appeared in Tiger Shroff’s movie.’ When you are not from the industry, it takes longer for you to etch your name and face into the minds of people. At that point, the kids of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who later directed Bareilly Ki Barfi, used to call me ‘Tiger didi.’ Those were the instances when I realised I would have to work doubly hard to get people to recognise me and know me for who I am.” She iterated that ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ proved to be the pivotal point in her career.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon is gearing up for the release of ‘Do Patti’ in which she has a double role. The thriller stars Kajol as a cop investigating a web of lies created by the twin sisters (Kirit Sanon). Notably, both sisters end up falling into a rift over Shaheer Sheikh. Promising a thrilling game of chase, ‘Do Patti’ releases on Netflix on October 25.