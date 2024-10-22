Arshad Warsi vows to love every actor following his ‘joker’ comment on Prabhas

Arshad Warsi has been receiving a lot of flak on social media following his comment on Prabhas. During a previous interview, the ‘Munna Bhai’ actor dubbed Prabhas’ characterization in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ as a ‘joker.’ This attracted the ire of several netizens and members of the Telugu film industry. Following the instance, Warsi clarified his stance, however, the backlash continues. Now, the actor has opened up on the criticism levied against his poor choice of words.

During an interview with India Today, the actor revealed that this was the first instance where he was on the wrong side. Talking about negativity being a by-product of stardom, the actor said, “Honestly, it’s okay. Everyone has their point of view. Also, it’s a democratic country, and everyone is allowed to speak in it. If you are a positive person, anything negative does bother you. However, we have been at a place where stones are thrown, so it doesn’t bother me anymore.”

Following the instance, several social media users claimed that Arshad had disabled the comments on his profile. To this, the actor replied that he doesn’t even know how to do so. When probed if the controversy has made him more cautious about his comments, he replied affirmatively. Arshad quipped, “Absolutely, I have decided that I will love every film that I watch. I will love every actor for the rest of my life” and laughed.

For those unaware, in August, in his conversation with Samdish Bhatia on his podcast, Arshad was asked to name the last bad film he watched. He replied it was ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’ Arshad remarked, “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things, I never understand).”

The comment didn’t sit well with several fans and members of the Telugu film industry. Several notable names including Nani, Sudheer Babu and director Ajay Bhupathi slammed Arshad Warsi for his poor choice of words. Moreover, Nag Ashwin, the director of ‘Kalki’ tweeted, “Arshad saab (sir) should have chosen his words better… but it’s ok… sending Buji toys for his kids… I will work hard so tweets… that Prabhas was the best ever in K2.”

Following the controversy, Arshad took a moment at the IIFA Awards to clarify his comment. The actor stated, “Everybody has their own point of view, and people like to interpret noise.” He added, “I spoke about the character, not the person. He (Prabhas) is a brilliant actor and he has proved himself again and again. When we give a bad character to a good actor, it’s heartbreaking for the audience.”

On the work front, Arshad Warsi is gearing up for ‘Jolly LLB 3’ and also has ‘Banda Singh’ in the pipeline.