As the release date of multistarrer Pagalpanti comes nearer, actor Kriti Kharbanda shared a picture on Instagram that has become the talk of the town. Pagalpanti features John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla among others.

Makers of the film have left no stone unturned for the promotions of the film.

Kriti and Pulkit, who play an on-screen pair in the upcoming film, created headlines with a collage picture that the former shared on social media.

In the photograph, Kriti is snap-shot in the middle of a move as she pole dances while Pulkit is doing his own-style of pole dance.

This collage picture was shared by Kriti on her Instagram handle with a caption that read, “Who does it better!!! Chanduuuuu.. tell tell! @pulkitsamrat #pagalpanti #chaandjaan #poledancing #goals”

Off late, rumours about the two actors’ relationships have been flying around a lot.

Kriti and Pulkit have worked together in films like Veerey Ki Wedding in 2018.

Earlier, in an interview with news agency IANS, Kriti had opened up about Pulkit, stating, “e even complete each other’s sentences while talking. I know what he is thinking. We have connected so much and had a lot of conversation. I think we have come to a point where we don’t need to say anything to each other. We both know what the other one is thinking. He has changed drastically in the last one year and I am in awe. I am so impressed with the way he carries himself, the way he conducts himself and the respect he has for his co-actors and seniors. I know he is a good person and he is here to stay.”

Besides Pagalpanti, the duo will next be seen together in Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish.