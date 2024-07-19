Krishan Kumar’s daughter Tishaa Kumar passes away at 20

Tishaa Kumar, daughter of actor-producer Krishan Kumar and cousin of Bhushan Kumar, passed away at the young age of 20. According to a statement from her family, she was going through a prolonged battle with an illness. The incident happened on Thursday.

A statement released by T-Series read: “Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is a difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that the family’s privacy is respected.”

Though the family has not shared the cause of her illness, media reports suggest that she was suffering from cancer for many years. She was reportedly going through treatment in Germany, where she finally took her last breath.

Advertisement

Tishaa was born on September 6, 2003, to Krishan Kumar and Tanya Singh. She made her last public appearance at the premiere of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ on November 30, 2023.

Actor- producer Krishan Kumar Dua is best known for his appearance in ‘Bewafa Sanam’ (1995). He has co- produced many films including “Lucky: No Time For Love”, “Ready”, “Darling”, “Airlift” and many more. Tishaa ‘s mother Tanya Singh is daughter of composer Ajit Singh and sister of actress Nattasha Singh.