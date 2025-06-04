Kourtney Kardashian gets emotional as daughter Penelope finishes 6th grade

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is feeling all the emotions as her daughter Penelope wraps up 6th grade. And, she didn’t hesitate to share the heartfelt moment with fans.

On June 3, the proud mom posted a candid photo of herself in tears, wearing cozy cheetah print pajamas and hiding her face as her 12-year-old daughter snapped the picture.

“Me crying bc my baby girl is done with 6th grade,” Kourtney Kardashian captioned the post.

The reality star and entrepreneur is no stranger to the challenges and joys of motherhood. Along with Penelope, she shares sons Mason and Reign with ex Scott Disick.

Kourtney’s family extends even further through her marriage to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Together, they have their son Rocky, born last November, and Kourtney is also stepmom to Travis’s children from previous relationships: Landon, Alabama, and Atiana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Just last month, Kourtney opened up on sister Khloé Kardashian’s podcast, ‘Khloé in Wonderland’, about her unconventional views on education and parenting. She questioned the relevance of the traditional school system, calling it “so dated” and hinting at her preference for more flexible options.

“Why do kids f—— go to school? Truly,” she said bluntly, sparking a lively back-and-forth with Khloé, who admitted to being a big homeschool advocate herself.

Kourtney shared how she supports her children’s curiosity and ambitions, even if that means exploring alternatives like homeschooling.

“If they send me videos of successful people whose kids don’t go to school, I’m like, ‘What’s the goal here? You want to do homeschool? Let’s do it!’” she explained. Her approach is less about forcing a one-size-fits-all method and more about nurturing her kids’ individual needs and passions.

“I will like nurse the fever of my kids versus giving Tylenol or ibuprofen. I just want to do that,” she said, emphasizing her hands-on, intuitive parenting style.