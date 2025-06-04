Shiloh Jolie ditches ‘Pitt’ surname amid family fallout and stuns with new identity

Shiloh Jolie is stepping into her own spotlight. With that, she is shedding the layers of her famous last name along the way.

On May 30, Variety revealed that 19-year-old Shiloh Jolie attended the launch of French designer Isabel Marant’s new capsule collection with Net-A-Porter, but not as the usual celebrity kid.

Advertisement

This time, she was there as “Shi,” a choreographer showing off her fresh creative identity.

Advertisement

She reportedly contributed choreography for singer-songwriter Luella’s latest single, “Naïve,” marking a bold new chapter beyond her acting roots.

This name shift isn’t Shiloh’s first reinvention. Earlier in 2024, she legally dropped “Pitt” from her surname, simplifying it to Shiloh Jolie. Many saw this as more than just a name change. It was a subtle step away from the legacy tied to her famous parents, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Shiloh isn’t the only Jolie-Pitt child redefining themselves publicly. Her younger sister Vivienne recently appeared credited as “Vivienne Jolie” for her role in the Broadway musical “The Outsiders.”

While it’s unclear if Vivienne has officially changed her name, the choice signals a similar move toward individual identity.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt has broken his long silence on his divorce from Angelina Jolie. When asked about whether he feels relief now that the legal proceedings are over, he answered simply, “No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally.”

The couple shares six children, and for now, four of them still carry the combined “Jolie-Pitt” surname.

But with Shiloh and Vivienne carving out new identities, it seems the next generation is quietly defining who they want to be!