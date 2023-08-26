Korean festival ends with diplomats fostering cultural ties

Today, the two-day Korean Festival concluded, graced by Korean diplomats and actress Anushka Sen, who also serves as the brand ambassador for Korean tourism, at Ambience Mall, Gurugram. The event was organized by the Korean Tourism Organization and saw the presence of Korean delegates, along with their families.

“Collectively, we have woven memories that surpass borders and time, nurturing a shared admiration for the beauty and diversity inherent in our two nations,” expressed Mr. Myongkil Yun, Regional Director-India & SAARC at the Korea Tourism Organization. He noted that the echoes of this festival would strengthen the bonds of friendship between India and Korea.

Ambassador Chang Jae-bok of the Republic of Korea in India expressed gratitude to the Indian government and celebrated the 50-year milestone of diplomatic relations. Jae-bok highlighted Koreans’ fondness for Indian culture, mentioning Shah Rukh Khan and the enchanting melody of “Naatu Naatu.”

Advertisement

As the brand ambassador, Anushka shared captivating travel stories. She offered insights into her exploration of Korean culture and attractions. This further deepened the cultural connections between India and Korea.

The event provided a glimpse of Korean culture through stalls featuring tourism, beauty products, and food. The esteemed Taewoncre group showcased Taekwondo, a Korean martial art. The Korean festival kicked off with captivating K Performances, including breathtaking displays of B-Boying by ONEWAY CREW.