Korean actress Claudia Kim announces divorce after 5 years of marriage

South Korean actress Claudia Kim, known for ‘The Atypical Family’ and ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ announces divorce. Kim and her entrepreneur husband Matthew Shampine have parted ways following 5 years of marriage. The couple tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in 2019 and have a daughter together.

On September 23, the actress announced her divorce from her husband Cha Min Geun aka Matthew Shampine. He is the former CEO of WeWork Korea. Claudia’s agency YG Entertainment shared the news, “After careful discussions, Claudia Kim has decided to conclude her marriage. The divorce was settled amicably through mutual agreement.” The label further added, “Although they are now walking separate paths, they continue to support each other. We kindly request that you avoid making malicious comments and speculations, as this decision was reached after extensive deliberation and thorough discussions.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claudia Kim • 수현 (Soo Hyun) (@claudiashkim)

On December 14, 2019, Claudia Kim (birth name Kim Soo Hyun) tied the knot with Matthew Shampine in a ceremony held at Shilla Hotel in Seoul. Four months before their wedding, the couple confirmed their relationship and attracted the spotlight. Notably, their relationship attracted huge public interest given that one was a celebrity while the other was a young multi-millionaire. Additionally, in September 2020, Claudia Kim and her ex-husband welcomed their daughter.

Also Read: Stray Kids’ Felix announced as UNICEF Korea’s Goodwill Ambassador

Kim made her acting debut with ‘Queen of the Game’ in 2006. Moving ahead, she starred in several popular K-dramas including ‘The Atypical Family,’ ‘Gyeongseong Creature’, ‘A Normal Family’ and ‘Chimera.’ Notably, Claudia Kim also known in Hollywood for her roles as Helen Cho in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron.’ Additionally, she also appeared in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ and ‘Dark Tower.’

Meanwhile, Matthew previously served as the Head of Asia Pacific and subsequently, as the CEO of WeWork Korea until 2019. The entrepreneur is currently serving as the CEO of DnKorea.