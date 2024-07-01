Kohli’s victory post garners 18 million likes, surpasses Sidharth-Kiara’s wedding announcement

After India’s historic win at the T20 World Cup, cricketer Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share the moment of celebration and joy with his fans. The post also struck an emotional chord among the fans as Virat announced his retirement along with his gratitude over the victory.

The photo on Sunday was captioned “Couldn’t have dreamt of a better day than this. God is great and I bow my head in gratitude. We finally did it ❤️❤️jai hind ❤️❤️❤️.”

The post has received more than 18 million likes in one day, making it the most-liked Instagram post in India. Thus, dethroning Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding photo from the position which has over 16 million likes.

The legendary cricketer’s post showcases him celebrating his victory with his teammates along with the trophy.

Kiara and Sidharth made the record of the most liked Instagram post following their lavish wedding at Jaisalmer. Their wedding pictures captured the hearts of the audience who showcased their love by giving the couples pictures more than 16million likes. Before this , it was Alia Bhatt ’s wedding picture with Ranbir Kapoor which led the record with 13.19 million likes.

Globally the record is led by Lionel Messi’s post on his historical victory in 2022 FIFA World Cup which has over 75.3 million likes.